UKPSC Upper PCS notification released; apply to 189 posts till April 3
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has commenced the online registration process for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 (PCS 2024) today, March 14. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till April 3, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM). The application correction/edit window will be open from April 9 to 18.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts through the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024.
Vacancy Details
- Deputy Collector: 9 posts
- Deputy Superintendent of Police: 17 posts
- District Commandant: 5 posts
- Assistant Divisional Transport Officer: 1 post
- District Panchayat Raj Officer: 1 post
- Executive Officer, District Panchayat: 1 post
- District Village Industries Officer: 6 posts
- Deputy Education Officer/Staff Officer/Law Officer: 58 posts
- Probation Officer: 1 post
- Finance Officer/Treasury Officer: 14 posts
- Assistant Commissioner, State Tax: 16 posts
- State Tax Officer: 53 posts
- Assistant Municipal Commissioner/Executive Officer: 7 posts
Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility criteria, pay scale, exam schedule, scheme and programme of exam, exam syllabus, reservations/relaxations and other details in the official notification linked below:
Steps to apply for UKPSC PCS 2024
- Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’
- Click on the link to apply for Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam-2024
- Now click on the application link and register yourself to proceed
- Login, fill out the form, select post, upload documents and submit
- Download a copy and take a printout of the duly filled form
