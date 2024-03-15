Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has released the admit cards for Class 10th and Class 12th exams. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exams are schedule to be conducted from March 18 to 26, 2024.

Here’s the examination schedule.

Steps to download Class 10, 12 hall ticket 2024

Visit the official website apopenschool.ap.gov.in Click on the Class 10th, 12th hall ticket link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.