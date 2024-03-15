Delhi HC Judicial Service revised results 2023 declared; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the revised results from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.
Delhi High Court has announced the revised results of the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.
A total of 554 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The Delhi Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written) - 2023 will be held on March 30 and 31 consisting of four papers viz.(1) General Legel Knowledge and Language (2) Civil Law I (3) Civil Law II and (4) Criminal Law.
The Preliminary exam was conducted on December 17, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies.
Steps to download Judicial Services Prelims results
Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in
On the homepage, go to Public Notices—Recruitment Results
Click on the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2023 results link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the revised Judicial Services result.
Direct link to shortlisted for Judicial Services Main exam.
Selection Process
The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam and viva-voce round.
