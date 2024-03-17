The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi will close the online registration window for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-6) 2024 today, March 17. Eligible candidates can register for the test on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in till 5.00 PM. The correction window will open from March 18 to 23, 2024.

The Stage-I Preliminary test is scheduled to be conducted on April 14. The Stage-II Main exam will be held on May 5, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 years to 30 years of age, as on March 17, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery / B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing / B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University b. Registered as Nurses & Midwife with State / Indian Nursing Council.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 3000, whereas Rs 2400 is applicable to SC/ST/EWS category candidates. The applicants from PwD category have been exempted from payment of the fee.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for AIIMS NORCET 6

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Click on the “Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test(NORCET-6)” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NORCET 6.