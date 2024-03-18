Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Anudeshak Main Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in . The applicants will be able to send suggestions, if any, till March 21, 2024.

The Main exam was conducted on February 25. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2504 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Instructor Mains 2022 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Send suggestion, if any

Direct link to UPSSSC Instructor answer key.

Direct link to UPSSSC Instructor objection window.