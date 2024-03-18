The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Medical Officer (Allopathic), and Deputy Medical Superintendent (GMC Srinagar and GMC Jammu) posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The applicants can send suggestions, if any, by March 20. Candidates will have to submit a fee of Rs 500 per suggestion in the form of a Demand Draft drawn in favour of CEO, J&K PSC (refundable in case of genuine/ correct representation) to the controller of examinations, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission. More details in the notification.

The exam was conducted on March 17, 2024.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on MO, DMS answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference