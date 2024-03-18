Steel Authority of India Limited ( SAIL ) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) – (OCTT) today, March 18. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sailcareers.com .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 314 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/ Departmental candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sailcareers.com Register yourself on the website by clicking ‘Login’ Login using your registration details Select the post, fill out the form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the completed form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference