The Anna University, Chennai will soon release the final answer key for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 or TANCET 2024 . Once out, eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website tancet.annauniv.edu .

The provisional answer keys were released on March 13, 2024. TANCET 2024 was conducted on March 9 at 40 centres in 15 cities all over Tamil Nadu.

Steps to download TANCET 2024 final answer key

Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu On the homepage, click on the TANCET 2024 final answer key link The final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA Degree Programmes offered at University Departments of Anna University, Chennai – 25, Anna University Regional Campuses and University Colleges of Engineering, Annamalai University, Government & Government Aided Engineering Colleges and Arts & Science Colleges and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) under Government Quota and seats voluntarily surrendered by the Self-financing Colleges in Tamil Nadu for admission through centralized Single-Window online counseling.