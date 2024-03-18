Today, March 18, is the last date to apply for recruitment to various posts under the SSC Phase XII recruitment drive. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ssc.gov.in till 11.00 PM. The application correction/edit window will be open from March 22 to 24.

The Phase XII recruitment CBT (Computer Based Test) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from May 6 to 8, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2049 vacancies to the posts of Programme Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Library and Information Assistant and more.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 years and 27 to 42 years (based on post) as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: The posts have been bifurcated by three main categories of minimum educational qualifications -

(i) Matric - Candidates must have qualified the Class 10 Board exam from any recognised School/Board/University.

(ii) Intermediate - Candidates must have qualified the Class 12 Board exam from any recognised School/Board/University.

(iii) Graduation - Candidates must have completed a Bachelor’s degree in any relevant stream from any government recognised Board/University.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates except Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Exservicemen (ESM) have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Reserved category candidates are exempt from payment of any fee. The last date for payment of application fees is March 19 (upto 11.00 PM).

Steps to apply for SSC Phase XII

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, use the ‘Register’ link to complete Step 1 registration Select post and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout of the duly filled form