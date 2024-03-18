The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration form correction/edit window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2024 or NEET UG 2024 today, March 18. Registered candidates can now edit/correct particulars in their application forms at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ till March 20, 2024 (upto 11.50 PM).

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2024. The test will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.20 PM. NEET UG 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

“It's important to highlight that final corrections will be applicable only after payment of any additional fees, if required. In cases where changes in Gender, Category, or PwD status affect the fee amount, candidates will be charged any excess fee accordingly. Please note that any excess payments made will not be refunded,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The result is scheduled to be released on June 14, 2024.

Steps to edit NEET UG form 2024

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “Click Here for Registration / Login” link Click on your registration form and correct the available particulars (if required) Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

