OSSC invites applications for CGL exam; 595 posts on offer
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ossc.gov.in from April 5 to May 2.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the official notification for recruitment to different Group-B & C Posts/services under the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination, 2024 in different Departments/HODs under Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ossc.gov.in from April 5 to May 2. The tentative date for the Preliminary exam is July-September 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 595 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024.
Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and have computer knowledge such as proficiency in the use of computer internet, e-mail, word processing, data analysis, and presentation.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, and certificate verification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.