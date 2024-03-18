TN MRB recruitment 2024: Apply for 2553 Assistant Surgeon posts from April 24
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in from April 24 to May 15.
The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Surgeon (General) under Advt No 01/2024. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in from April 24 to May 15, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2553 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Upto 37 years as on July 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold an MBBS Degree.
Here’s the official notification.
Fee
The applicants from SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to other category candidates.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.