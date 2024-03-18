The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Surgeon (General) under Advt No 01/2024. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in from April 24 to May 15, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2553 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 37 years as on July 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold an MBBS Degree.

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

The applicants from SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to other category candidates.