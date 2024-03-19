The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the Assitant Teacher (LT) posts in the Secondary Education Department, Uttarakhand. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in from March 22 to April 12, 2024. The correction window will open from April 16 to 18.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted in July 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1544 Assistant Teacher posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the official notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Fee

The applicants from unreserved/general, OBC category will have to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to SC, SC, EWS, and PwD category candidates. More details in the notification.