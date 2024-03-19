OSSC VSA 2023 answer key out at ossc.gov.in; raise objections by March 21
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Preliminary Examination (CBRE) for the post of Vital Statistics Assistant-2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by March 21, 2024. The Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) is scheduled to be conducted on March 11 and 12, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 234 Vital Statistics Assistant posts.
Steps to download VSA 2023 answer key
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the VSA 2023 answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Raise objections, if any
Direct link to VSA 2023 objection link.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.