The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Analyst Grade II in the AP Pollution Control Board today, March 19. Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in till April 8.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies for Analyst Grade II in the scale of pay of Rs. 48,440–1,37,220.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be in the age group of 18 years to 42 years as on July 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications: Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry, BioChemistry, Biology or Environmental Sciences of recognized University in India.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicant must pay Rs. 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 120 towards examination fee. However SC, ST, BC, PBDs & Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from the payment of examination fee Rs.120.

Steps to apply for APPSC Analyst posts 2024

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Click on the notification to apply for Analyst Grade II in the AP Pollution Control Board Complete the Step 1 OTR Registration and proceed Login, select post, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for APPSC Analyst posts.