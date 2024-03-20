OSSSC CRE IV 2023 application window closes today for 2895 posts; register at osssc.gov.in
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website osssc.gov.in.
The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will today, March 20, close the online application window for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 (IV) for the district cadre posts of RI, ICDS Supervisor, ARI, Amin, and SFS. Eligible candidates can submit the application forms on the official website www.osssc.gov.in.
The Preliminary exam is likely to be conducted in May/ June 2024 and the Main exam will be held in September/October 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2895 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
Revenue Inspector: 559
Supervisor: 498
Assistant Revenue Inspector: 827
Amin: 686
Statistical Field Surveyor: 325
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
There’s no examination fee applicable.
Steps to apply for CRE IV 2023
Visit the official website osssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’
Click on the CRE IV 2023 registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for CRE IV 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.