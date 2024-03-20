Today, March 20, is the last date to apply for the Junior Assistant and Clerk posts in the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ). Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the Board’s official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in .

A total of 4197 posts will be filled by the Junior Assistant/ Clerk exam 2024 out of which 584 posts are for Clerk Grade 1, 61 posts for Clerk Grade 2 and 3552 posts are for Junior Assistant. The exam date will be notified on the Board’s website at a later stage.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 years and 40 years as on January 1, 2025. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates must have completed Senior Secondary from a recognised Board or its equivalent examination OR O or Higher Level Certificate course conducted by DOEACC OR Certificate course on computer concept OR COPA/Data Preparation and computer software(DPCS) certificate OR Degree/Diploma/Certificate in computer science/computer application OR Senior Secondary Certificate with the computer science/computer OR Diploma in computer science and engineering from a polytechnic institution.

Here’s the official exam notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS/SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for Clerk/JA exam 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Once live, click on the notification for Clerk/Junior Assistant exam RSSB Click on the Application link and complete the registration process Login, select post, fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout