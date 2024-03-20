Indian Institute of Technology Madras ( IIT Madras ) has declared the results and the final answer key of the Joint Admission Test for Masters ( JAM 2024 ). Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website jam.iitg.ac.in .

The scorecards will be made available to download from April 2. Candidates qualifying in JAM 2024 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2024-25. The exam was conducted on February 11, 2024.

Steps to download IIT JAM result 2024

Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in On the homepage, click on the IIT JAM 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IIT JAM 2024 results.

Direct link to IIT JAM 2024 final answer key.