The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.nift.ac.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/.

“Results of the exam are now hosted on https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/. Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their respective result (Shortlisted / Not Shortlisted for 2nd Stage). The results of B.F.Tech. Programmes will be declared in last week of April, 2024 along-with the Final Results of all other UG & PG Programmes,” reads the notification.

The NIFT entrance exam was conducted on February 5, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

The interviews for the Masters Programmes are scheduled to be conducted from April 1 to 6 in Delhi.

Steps to download NIFT result 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/ On the homepage, click on the NIFT score card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NIFT result 2024.