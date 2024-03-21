The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has revised the exam dates for the State Services Exam and State Forest Service Exam 2024. As per the notification, the exam will now be conducted June 23. The applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from June 12.

The dates have been revised due to a clash with the Lok Sabha election schedule 2024, reads the notification. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 28, 2024.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the SSE 2024 and 14 for the SFS Exam 2024.

Steps to download SSE/ SFS admit card 2024

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSE/ SFS 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference