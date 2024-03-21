The S.V.P University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2024. Interested candidates can register for the exam on the official website upcatet.org till May 7, 2024. The last date to pay the fee is May 8, 2024. The application correction window will open from May 9 to 14.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 11 and 12. Candidates can download the admit card from May 27. The result will be announced on June 22. Candidates can check the educational qualifications and other details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to UPCATET 2024 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay the fee of Rs 1350, whereas Rs 1100 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for UPCATET 2024

Visit the official website upcatet.org On the homepage, click on the UPCATET 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for UPCATET 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.