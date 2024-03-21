The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2023 or CCE Mains 2023 exam schedule. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 26 to April 3 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The exam will be held at Srinagar and Jammu.

The admit cards will be released to download at jkpsc.nic.in from March 23, 2024. A total of 2256 candidates have been declared qualified in the Preliminary exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 75 vacancies including 25 vacancies in Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service; 25 vacancies in J&K Accounts (G) Service; and 25 vacancies in J&K Police (G) Service.

Steps to download CCE Main 2023 admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JKPSC CCE Main 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam and Personality Test (Interview).