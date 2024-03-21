The BAR Council of India ( BCI ) has released the final answer key for the 18th All India BAR Exam (AIBE XVIII) today, March 21. Eligible candidates check and download the answer key from the official website allindiabarexamination.com .

“Please note that the results of the exam will be published based on this final answer key. We have thoroughly scrutinized and reviewed all objections received from the candidates, and the final answer key has been prepared accordingly. Kindly download the revised answer keys,” reads a message on the website.

The exam was conducted on December 10, 2023.

Steps to download AIBE 18 answer key

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on “Click Here to Download Answer Keys” link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AIBE 18 answer key 2023.