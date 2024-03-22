The Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha will close the registration window for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination ( OJEE ) 2024 today, March 22. Eligible candidates can register for the examination on the official website ojee.nic.in . The application correction window will be open from March 23 to 25, 2024.

Earlier, the application deadline was March 15, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

OJEE 2024 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from May 6 to 10, 2024. The admit card will be released by April 30.

Here’s the Information Brochure.

Here’s the OJEE 2024 exam syllabus.

Steps to register for OJEE 2024

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on the registration link OJEE 2024 Complete the step 1 registration form and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for OJEE 2024.

OJEE 2024 is being conducted for admission to B.Pharm / MCA / M.Sc . (Comp. Sc) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.