Tripura Public Service Commission ( TPSC ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Professor, in different super specialty disciplines at A.G.M.C & G.B. Pant Hospital under the Health and Family Welfare Department, Govt. of Tripura under Advt. No-04/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till April 22.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 Professors. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualifications, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification (Advt No 04./2024).

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to ST, SC, BPL card holder, PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for Professor post 2024

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Online Applications’ tab Click on the Professor 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Professor posts.