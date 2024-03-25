The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has issued the admit cards for the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services - Main exam - 2023 under Advt No. 58 of 2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards on the official website hpsc.gov.in .

The HPSC HCS Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 30 and 31 in two shifts — from 8.30 AM 11.30 AM, and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 121 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download HCS Main 2023 admit card

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Mains Exam 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HCS Mains admit card.

The Personality Test/ Viva- voce to be announced later.