The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) will today, March 26, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Senior Scientific Officer (SSO) in various departments. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website hpsc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Senior Scientific Officer (Explosive): 01

Senior Scientific Officer (Scene of Crime): 04

Senior Scientific Officer (Toxicology): 04

Senior Scientific Officer (Psychology): 05

Senior Scientific Officer (NDPS): 02

Senior Scientific Officer (DNA): 03

Senior Scientific Officer (Ballistics): 03

Senior Scientific Officer (Lie-Detection): 01

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notifications.

Direct link to SSO (Explosive) notice.

Direct link to SSO (Scene of Crime) notice.

Direct link to SSO (Toxicology) notice.

Direct link to SSO (Psychology) notice.

Direct link to SSO (NDPS) notice.

Direct link to SSO (DNA) notice.

Direct link to SSO (Ballistics) notice.

Direct link to SSO (Lie-Detection) notice.

Application Fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for HPSC SSO recruitment

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Advertisements tab Click on the application links available against Advt. No. 09 of 2024 Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for HPSC SSO recruitment 2024.