The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the application process for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2024). Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in till April 21 upto 5.00 PM. The correction window will open from April 23 to 25.

JIPMAT 2024 will be conducted on June 6 from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. The admit card will be available to download from June 2, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed 10+2/XII/HSC examination in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent in the year 2022, 2023 or is appearing in 2024. The candidate must have passed class 10th examination in the year not before 2020. The IIMs (Bodh Gaya and Jammu) may have different eligibility requirements, the candidates are required to refer to the website of IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for this. Candidates can check more details available on the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwD/ EWS/ Transgender category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 2000 is applicable to General/ OBC (NCL) category. A fee of Rs 10,000 is applicable to candidates from outside India.

Steps to apply for JIPMAT 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT On the homepage, click on the JIPMAT 2024 registration link Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload the required details, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JIPMAT 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.