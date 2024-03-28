The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has issued the admit cards for the Physical Training Instructor (PTI) and Librarian (Sanskrit College Education) exam 2024, today March 28. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 posts in the Commission out of which 20 posts are for Physical Training Instructor and 20 posts are for Librarians. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 31, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PTI, Librarian admit card 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click Admit Card for Asst. Prof,Librarian and PTI Key in your credentials and login The RPSC PTI, Librarian exam admit cards will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PTI, Librarian admit card 2024.