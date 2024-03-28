RPSC PTI, Librarian exam 2024 admit cards released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; download link here
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Physical Training Instructor (PTI) and Librarian (Sanskrit College Education) exam 2024, today March 28.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 posts in the Commission out of which 20 posts are for Physical Training Instructor and 20 posts are for Librarians. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 31, 2024.
Steps to download PTI, Librarian admit card 2024
Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click Admit Card for Asst. Prof,Librarian and PTI
Key in your credentials and login
The RPSC PTI, Librarian exam admit cards will appear on screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
