SSC JE registration 2024 begins at ssc.gov.in; 968 posts on offer
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ssc.gov.in till April 18.
The Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ssc.gov.in till April 18, 2024. The correction window will open from April 22 to 23, 2024.
The Computer-Based Examination (Paper-I) will be conducted from June 4 to 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 968 posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the official notification below:
Fee
The applicants from unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.
Steps to apply for JE posts 2024
Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
Under quick links, click on ‘Apply’
Register yourself and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit
Download and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.