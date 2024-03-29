The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card for the Class 10th, and 12th exam April/ May 2024 Public Exam. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted from April 6 to May 22, 2024.

Direct link to Class 10th, 12th exam schedule (India).

Direct link to Class 10th, 12th exam schedule (Oversees).

Steps to download NIOS Class 10th, 12th admit card

Visit the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in Now click on the NIOS Class 10th, 12th admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Class 10th, 12th admit card.