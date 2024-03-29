RSMSSB Computor answer key 2024 released; send suggestions from April 3
Candidates can send suggestions, if any, at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from April 3 to 6, 2024.
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Computor 2023. Eligible candidates can download their answer keys from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Applicants can send suggestions, if any, from April 3 to 6, 2024. A fee of Rs 100 is applicable per suggestion. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 583 Computor posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Computor answer key 2024
Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Go to the Computor Answer Key 2024 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.