The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the exam schedule of the Lecturer posts. As per the notification, the screening test and subject aptitude test for Lecturer (School-New) Hindi and Lecturer (School-New) Physics will be held on April 7 and 11, respectively.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

“The e-Admit Cards of provisionally admitted candidates for the above mentioned posts along with instructions to the candidates have been uploaded on Commission’s website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates have also been informed through SMS/ emails on their respective Cellular Nos./e-mail ID(s) as mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Application Forms. The examination centres allotted to the candidates will not be changed and no query/representation in this regard will be entertained,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 117 Lecturer (School- New) Hindi posts and 45 Lecturer (School- New) Physics posts.

Steps to download Lecturer admit card

Visit the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Download Admit Card Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference