The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has announced the results of the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination February 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website nittt.nta.ac.in .

NITTT February 2024 was conducted on February 10, 11, 17 and 18 (in 8 sessions). A total of 18910 candidates registered for the exam, of which 17825 applicants appeared for the exam.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NITTT Feb 2024 result

Visit the official website nittt.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NITTT February 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NITTT Feb 2024 result.

NITTT is a scheme initiated by AICTE and MoE to provide training for teachers working in AICTE approved Technical Institutions. An Inductee Teacher has to undergo online training of eight modules in the first phase of training.