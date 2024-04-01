The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2024 Session 2 or JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam to be conducted on April 4, 5 and 6. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in .

The exams will be conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12. The admit cards have currently only been released for the exams to be conducted on April 4, 5 and 6. The admit cards for the exams to be conducted on 8, 9 and 12 will be uploaded on the Agency’s official website in due course. The results are expected to be released on April 25, 2024.

Steps to download JEE Main 2024 Session 2 admit card

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 admit card Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JEE Main 2024 Session 2 admit card.

The JEE Main 2024 Session 2 registrations were concluded on March 4, 2024.