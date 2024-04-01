OSSSC JA, PEO CRE results declared; direct link here
Eligible candidates can the provisional results from the official website osssc.gov.in.
The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced the results for the Junior Assistant (JA) and Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) Combined Recruitment exam 2023. Eligible candidates can the provisional results from the official website osssc.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6862, of which 4565 vacancies are for the post of Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) and 2297 for Junior Assistant posts. The registration window for the exam was open from February 26 to March 27, 2023. The OSSSC CRE document verification was held till December 31, 2023.
Steps to download CRE results
Visit the official website osssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the result link for JA, PEO CRE 2023
The provisional selection list will appear on screen
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download CRE-2023 results.
The Qualifying Written exam was conducted by the Commission on July 9 in various districts of Odisha. The Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills was conducted on October 6, 2023 in the respective districts.
