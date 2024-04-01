IBPS PO/MT and Clerk Main exam results 2023 declared; here’s the download links
Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the (CRP CLERKS-XIII) Main exam and (CRP PO/MT-XIII) Main results 2023 today, April 1. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in.
The IBPS Clerks Main exam was conducted on October 7, 2023, for a duration of 2 hours 40 minutes. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4045 vacancies. Whereas, the IBPS PO/MT exam 2023 was held on July 31, 2023. The PO/MT recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3049 vacancies.
Here’s the Clerk result notification.
Here’s the PO/MT result notification.
Steps to download IBPS Clerks Main results 2023
Visit the official website ibps.in
Click on the CRP CLERKS-XIII or CRP PO/MT XIII result link
Key in your login details and submit
The result for the selected exam will appear on screen
Check and download the results
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Clerk exam results 2023.
Direct link to download PO/MT results 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.