The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the Himachal Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2023 or ( HP SET 2023 ) date. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on April 28, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 17, 2024.

HP SET 2023 will be conducted for 24 subjects and is the qualifying examination for candidates who wish to be employed as Assistant Professor at Universities and institutions located in Himachal Pradesh.

Steps to download HP SET 2023 exam schedule

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the HP SET 2023 exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the HP SET 2023 exam date.