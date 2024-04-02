The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that Form N-400, Application for Naturalization, has been revised to include a third gender option, “X,” defined as “Another Gender Identity.” Applicants filing the 04/01/24 edition of Form N-400 on or after April 1, 2024, now have X available as a gender option on their form.

Direct link to the N-400 revision notification.

As of now, N-400 is the only USCIS form that offers the X gender option. Candidates selecting X as their gender or changing their gender selection, for Form N-400 , are currently not required to provide any documentation supporting their claim.

“The gender you select does not need to match the gender listed on your other immigration documents or on supporting identity documents, such as your birth certificate, passport, or state identification,” reads the notification.

Candidates can consult the table below to determine the next steps to select X as their gender:

If you want your gender to be reflected as X and… Then… You filed your Form N-400 before April 1, 2024, and your N-400 is still pending If you received a Request for Evidence (RFE) or interview notice: Provide a letter explaining that you request to change your gender to X in response to the RFE or at the interview.



If you have an online account:

Upload a letter explaining that you request to change your gender to X. Upload the letter as new evidence to the pending application.



If you do not have an online account:

Email USCIS-updategenderinfo@uscis.dhs.gov and request to change your gender to X.



If you have a pending or approved VAWA, T, or U-related case:

Refer to the Contact Us webpage (Inquiries for VAWA, T, and U Filings section).

You already received your naturalization certificate You must wait until USCIS revises Form N-565 Application for Replacement Naturalization/Citizenship Document to add the X gender option. You must continue to submit the Form N-565 in accordance with form instructions until updated. Once USCIS revises Form N-565, the revised form will allow for a third gender option when applying for a replacement certificate.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, celebrated the move on X, formerly known as Twitter, posting : “On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate the joy, strength, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know. Today, we show millions of transgender and nonbinary Americans that we see them, they belong, and they should be treated with dignity and respect,” on Easter Sunday.

On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate the joy, strength, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know.



Today, we show millions of transgender and nonbinary Americans that we see them, they belong, and they should be treated with dignity and respect. pic.twitter.com/mhixHV9KC2 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 31, 2024

What is Naturalization?

Naturalization is the legal process through which a foreign citizen or nationals holding a Green Card can become a U.S. citizen.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) states that applicants for naturalization must be:

At least 18 years of age A lawful permanent resident of the United States for at least five years before applying Physically present in the United States for at least five years at the time of application Able to understand and speak English Of good moral character