Anna University, Chennai will tomorrow, April 3, release the scorecard of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 or TANCET 2024. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website tancet.annauniv.edu . The scorecard will be available till May 5, 2024. Earlier, the University released the TANCET 2024 result.

The exam was conducted on March 9 at 40 centres in 15 cities all over Tamil Nadu.

Steps to download TANCET 2024 scorecard

Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu On the homepage, click on the TANCET 2024 scorecard link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the scorecard Take a printout for future reference

TANCET is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA Degree Programmes offered at University Departments of Anna University, Chennai – 25, Anna University Regional Campuses and University Colleges of Engineering, Annamalai University, Government & Government Aided Engineering Colleges and Arts & Science Colleges and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) under Government Quota and seats voluntarily surrendered by the Self-financing Colleges in Tamil Nadu for admission through centralized Single-Window online counseling.