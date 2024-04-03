The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will conclude the online registration process for the Combined Entrance Examination (Assam CEE 2024) today, April 3. Eligible candidates can submit their completed registration forms at astu.ac.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 2, 2024, from 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM. Applicants will be able to download their admit cards 15 days prior to the examination. The result will be declared within 10 days of the conduct of the examination.

The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 1100.

Steps to apply for Assam CEE 2024

Visit the official website astu.ac.in On the homepage, click on Assam CEE 2024 registration link Fill up the form and submit Pay the fee through online payment facility which is available on the CEE 2024 login portal Take a printout of application form

The exam is conducted for admission into 1st semester of B.Tech Programmes in the Engineering Colleges of Assam, for the academic yesr 2024-25. The Combined Entrance Examination (CEE)-2024 shall be conducted by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati, for admission to Engineering Colleges of Assam.