The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has commenced the online application process for the post of Traffic Constable under State Transport Authority, Commerce & Transport (Transport) Department, Govt. of Odisha, 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.ossc.gov.in till April 27, 2024. The last date to edit the form is May 2, 2024.

The Preliminary exam will be held in July-September 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 Traffic Constable posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed at least 12+ examination or equivalent examination conducted by any recognised board/ University/ Institute as on the closing date of registration of the online application form for the post are eligible to apply.

Steps to apply for Traffic Constable posts

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Apply Online” link Click on the Traffic Constable application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, Physical Standard Test, and Certificate Verification.