The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board ( PSSSB ) has released the written exam results for the Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer Civil (O&M) and Junior Engineer- Exam (under Advt No. 06 of 2023). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their exam results from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in .

The PSSSB JE Civil exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on January 20, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 345 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Senior Assistant/Inspector in Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils-Nagar Panchayats and Municipal Improvement Trusts.

Steps to download PSSSB JE Civil result 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Results’ Click on the notification to download Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer Civil (O&M) and Junior Engineer- Exam result The JE Civil result will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the posts based on an online objective type exam, a typing test (as applicable) document verification process and an interview.