The online application process has commenced for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nestexam.in till May 31, 2024. The exam will be conducted on June 30 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 6.00 PM.

The admit card will be available from June 15, 2024. The result will be declared on July 10, 2024.

Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, exam schedule, syllabus and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for the male candidates of the Unreserved/ OBC categories is Rs 1400. The application fee for candidates in the SC/ST/Divyangjan categories and for all female candidates is Rs 700.

Steps to apply for NEST 2024

Visit the official website nestexam.in On the homepage, click on the NEST 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for NEST 2024.

About NEST

NEST is a compulsory computer-based test for admission to the five-year Integrated MSc programme in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics, at National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM–DAE CEBS), Mumbai.