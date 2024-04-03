The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Environmental Engineer (Group-B) in the Haryana State Pollution Control Board. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 7 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 54 vacancies. The pay scale is Level - 9 (Rs 53,100-1,67,800).

“Candidates are directed to download the admit card and take print of the same on A-4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen/ verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with unclear photos/ signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination centre. The candidates are advised to read all the instructions on the Admit Card very carefully,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the AEE 2023 admit card

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AEE 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AEE 2023 admit card.