The National Institute of Design ( NID ) has announced the B.Des. DAT Prelims result 2024-25. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website admissions.nid.edu.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main exam. The Preliminary exam was conducted on December 24, 2023.

DAT is conducted for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) / Master of Design (M.Des) programmes offered at NID campuses across the nation.

Steps to download B.Des Prelims result 2024

Visit the official website admissions.nid.edu On the homepage, click on the B.Des Prelims result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

