The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results of the NEET MDS 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website nbe.edu.in .

“Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared NEET-MDS 2024 can be downloaded from the NEET-MDS website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 12th April 2024,” reads the notification.

The exam was held on March 18, 2024. NEET MDS is conducted for admissions to various MDS courses under Dentists Act, 1948.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NEET MDS result 2024

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in Click on the NEET MDS 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NEET MDS result 2024.