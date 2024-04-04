NBE FET 2023 results out at nbe.edu.in; direct link here
Candidates can download their results from the official website natboard.edu.in.
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the results of the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET 2023). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website nbe.edu.in.
The exam was conducted on March 3, 2024.
“Candidates will be able to download their individual scorecards on/after 12 th April 2024 at FET website https://nbe.edu.in/,” reads the notification.
Steps to download FET 2023 result
Visit the official website natboard.edu.in
On the homepage, click on the FET 2023 result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to FET 2023 result.
