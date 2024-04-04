OSSC VSA 2023 final answer key out; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the final answer key for the Vital Statistics Assistant 2023 posts. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.
The exam was conducted on March 12 and 13, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 234 Vital Statistics Assistant posts.
Steps to download VSA 2023 final answer key
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the VSA 2023 final answer key link
The final answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the final answer key
Take a printout for future reference
