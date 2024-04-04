The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has issued the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2024 Session 2 or JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam to be conducted on April 8, 9 and 12. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in .

The exams commenced today and will be underway till April 12. Earlier, the admit cards for the exams to be conducted on April 4, 5 and 6 had been released by the agency. The results are expected to be released on April 25, 2024.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download JEE Main 2024 Session 2 admit card

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 admit card Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JEE Main 2024 Session 2 admit card.

The JEE Main 2024 Session 2 registrations were concluded on March 4, 2024.