JEE Main 2024 Session 2 April 8, 9 and 12 exam admit cards released; download link here
Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2024 Session 2 or JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam to be conducted on April 8, 9 and 12. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.
The exams commenced today and will be underway till April 12. Earlier, the admit cards for the exams to be conducted on April 4, 5 and 6 had been released by the agency. The results are expected to be released on April 25, 2024.
Steps to download JEE Main 2024 Session 2 admit card
Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 admit card
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
The JEE Main 2024 Session 2 registrations were concluded on March 4, 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.